Mrs Hinch honours late dad with touching tattoo tribute

Mrs Hinch has honoured her late dad with a meaningful tattoo tribute.

The cleaning influencer’s dad sadly passed away ‘suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept’ on April 25 of this year.

While Sophie Hinchliffe, who is known as Mrs Hinch by her fans, has been taking some time away from social media to grieve privately, she has now revealed a new tattoo to commemorate her dad.

On her Instagram Stories for her 4.8M followers to see, Sophie posted a snap of the new ink on her arm that reads ‘Bubber x’ in her dad’s handwriting.

Alongside the image, which she reposted from the tattoo artist’s page, the mum-of-two wrote, “Send the texts, the WhatsApp’s, and emails. But a gentle reminder… to still leave those handwritten notes on the side. I will always be Bubber x”.

In the comments of the picture, Sophie elaborated more on the tattoo of her dad's nickname for her and left a message for the artist that completed the work.

Credit: Mrs Hinch Instagram

She penned, “My dad’s beautiful handwriting. I am So incredibly grateful for this Adam. Thank you x”

Mrs Hinch announced her dad’s heartbreaking death in May by sharing a collection of photos of them together and saying, “25th April 2024. My precious Dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept. My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down”.

“A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words. My loving Dad, Our boys beloved Grandad, Your workshop is locked up and I sleep with the key. I promise to keep your workshop dream going”.

She went on to add, “Until we meet and sing together again. Goodnight Dad. My absolute king. Your Bubberloo”.

Posting a candid update last month about dealing with grief, Sophie explained, “Loss changes everything about you and the way you see the world. You are living in deep pain, unable to relate and wondering why the sun keeps rising like nothing happened”.

“But I just wanted to say Thank you. I may not be able to get back to you all right now, but I see you and I’m so grateful. I’m really hoping to find my feet again one day, my family is my everything”.