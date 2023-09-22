Mrs Hinch hits back at body shaming assumptions she is pregnant

Sophie Hinchliffe has hit back at followers assuming she is pregnant.

The cleaning guru, who is also known as Mrs Hinch, has been candid in the past about her struggles with body image. Sophie previously revealed that she lost eight stone after undergoing a gastric band procedure when she was 21.

Last night, Sophie took to her Instagram stories to film a brief catchup with her 4.7M followers, informing her audience of her plans to rescue more animals in the near future for her so-called Hinch Farm.

After her catchup, the mum-of-two then chose to share two direct messages that she had later received from Instagram users.

One of Sophie’s followers asked: "Are you having a baby xxx". Meanwhile, another messaged her, writing: "You are chubbier, because you are a mum and meals matter."

Below the screenshots of these comments, the 33-year-old decided to be vulnerable and admit how these assumptions about her body affect her.

"Just before I go to bed, Nope I'm not pregnant, I'm not having a baby, I'm just no longer a size 8. And that's that,” she insisted.

The author went on to confess that she is struggling with appearing on social media, penning: “I'm just trying to feel content as I am, come on camera and chat more…but it's just not happening.”

"Not sure what else to say on this topic anymore,” she wrote in conclusion.

This is not the first time this year that the influencer has had to deny pregnancy speculation. Sophie, who is already a mum to four-year-old son Ronnie and two-year-old son Lennie with husband Jamie, previously hit back at claims in January that she was expecting again.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments even articles that I am pregnant. I can confirm I am not. Maybe in a few years, but for now I have two toddlers and a full time job that keeps me busier than I can even manage with now,” she shared on Instagram at the time.