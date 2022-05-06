Mrs Hinch has lots to celebrate with son Lennie’s huge milestone

Cleaning expert Mrs Hinch has shared a very exciting moment for her son that she captured on video last night.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her son Lennie taking his very first steps. The cute clip shows Lennie walking towards Mrs Hinch and her husband Jamie, as well as their other son Ronnie, in their back garden.

The two boys shared a sweet moment when Ronnie (3) embraced Lennie, who turns one this month, for a cuddle.

The mum-of-two captioned the post, “Tonight 05.05.22 our little Lennie has taken his first steps. He walked to Mummy, to Daddy and to his Ronnie who he looks out for every moment of every day”.

She continued, “My boys you are the world to me xxx”.

Celeb friends of Sophie Hinchliffe left lovely messages for her to read, showing love for Lennie as he hit such a big milestone.

Stacey Solomon wrote, “Yesssss Lenniieeee. Love uuu”.

The Only Way is Essex star Lydia Bright penned, “The way Ronnie cuddles Lennie at the end. I’m not crying”. Her TOWIE co-star Georgia Kousoulou said, “Awww so beautiful”.

Charlotte Greedy wrote, “I’m not crying you are. So so cute well done little Lennie xxx”, with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry adding clapping emojis.

Sophie thanked her many friends and fans that commented on the video saying, “Love you guys so much thank you”.