Mrs Hinch launches a brand new stationery book & we need it now

Sophie Hinchliffe, otherwise known as Mrs Hinch on social media, has delighted her 4.1M Instagram followers by announcing the launch of her newest book.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, the social media sensation shared a sneak peek inside her next stationery book, titled Mrs Hinch: Life in Lists.

Mrs Hinch: Life in Lists is set to be released in just a few short weeks, hitting shelves on October 28. However, after only a couple of hours of being available for preorder, the book is already a #1 bestseller on Amazon.

This is the second book of lists for the queen of clean, who published Mrs Hinch: The Little Book of Lists in early 2020. According to the mum-of-two, this new notebook will have all of the same categories as her first edition — including ‘Hinch Lists’, ‘Tadaas’ and ‘Fresh'n Up Fridays’ — as well as some fun new sections too.

“They'll not only help you to hinch your home, but also help you to factor in that all-important me time to take care of you,” Sophie explains.

“Whether it's sorting out your big spring clean, organising your dream holiday celebration or just getting ready for a new week, the original lists alongside my new Monthly and Seasonal Hinch Lists will be all you need to help you plan ahead.”

Credit: instagram.com/mrshinchhome

“Inside you'll also find some Me Time Lists, Gratitude Lists and Make Your Dreams Come True pages. I really hope they help you take some time out of your day to do a little bit of self-care, reflect back on all the amazing things in life, and focus on the big things like setting goals and planning for the future,” Sophie gushed.

Mrs. Hinch: Life in Lists is published by Penguin, Michael Joseph, and is set to be released this coming October 28. You can preorder a copy here — it could be the perfect stocking filler this Christmas for the list-lover in your life!