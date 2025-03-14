Mrs Hinch admitted to hospital weeks after third child’s birth

Sophie Hinchliffe has shared a significant update on her health.

The cleaning guru – who is also known as Mrs Hinch – welcomed her third child into the world last month. Sophie and her husband, Jamie Hinchliiffe, are now parents to their baby boy Vinnie, alongside their other two sons – five-year-old Ronnie and three-year-old Lennie.

However, just a few weeks after giving birth to Vinnie, Sophie has confirmed that she has been in hospital with a health issue.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share several video updates from her hospital bed.

“I had a blood clot in my groin, pelvis, leg area. I haven’t had one since 2018, and then another one decided to hit me three weeks postpartum,” Sophie began.

“I bumped into some really lovely followers in A&E, they were helping me. They were like, ‘Soph, what are you doing here?’ and I was like, ‘Girls, I think I’ve got a blood clot in my leg.’ I was right,” she continued.

“I’m keeping positive. The operation went well. They managed to go in through my leg, they didn’t go through my neck in the end. They hoovered out the blood clot, hoovered my stents out. They’ve literally hoovered me, which is ironic,” Sophie joked.

“I’m alright. I can go home tomorrow, and I cannot wait to smell my boys. Pick up Vinnie, that newborn smell. I swear I’m getting withdrawal symptoms from him,” the mother-of-three gushed.

“I’ve had a lovely FaceTime with the boys. That was amazing. I should be back home in my newborn bubble with my little family tomorrow, which is amazing. To the followers I bumped into, can I just say thank you? What a lovely bunch of bloody people you are,” she praised.

“I got through the CT scan, had all that done, then they said, ‘There’s no blood clot, you can go home.’ I went home, my leg got bigger and bigger. I come back to a different hospital, they scanned me and said, ‘We need to operate, you’ve got a big blood clot.’ How mad is that?” Sophie concluded, adding: “Just trust your gut, guys.”