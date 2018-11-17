Hailey Baldwin confirms marriage to Justin in cutest way

It’s official! Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are husband and wife.

The details surrounding there ceremony have been a whirlwind of rumours as the couple decided to tie the knot in secret.

But Hailey spilled the beans when she changed her surname on her Instagram page, now reading Hailey Bieber.

Justin decided to make the announcement at the same time, posting a photo of the two of them with the caption: “My wife is awesome”.

Speculations of the two’s marriage has covered the media.

Two months ago, the couple was spotted leaving the courthouse together but they continued to deny that they were married.

Hailey wrote on Twitter saying, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet.”

But then just a few days later, her uncle Alec Baldwin said that, as far as he knew, they had already tied the knot.

Talk about confusing….

Thank god, all the speculation is finally over. Mr. and Mrs. Bieber are Instagram official.

It appears that the model has gone the traditional route of taking her husband’s surname, so we can only wonder if she had a traditional ceremony as well.

Details of a wedding ceremony have yet to be released, but we can’t wait to see what dress Hailey wore.

And Justin in a tux….sorry ladies, but now the Canadian singer is officially of the market.

They do make the cutest couple though.