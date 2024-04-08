Move over air fryer, this compact kitchen appliance has stolen our heart!

Russell Hobbs Air Fry Mini Oven (RRP €149.99) can really do it all. Boasting five features with the ability to air fry, bake, grill, toast and keep warm, and allows for three rack positions for optimum flexibility – it’s the ultimate, multifunctional compact oven for people with limited space who love to cook.

Selecting from five easy-to-use cooking methods, the Express Air Fry Mini Oven achieves that tasty fried flavour without the fat! Utilising air fry technology, the mini oven uses high intensity hot air to bake, brown and crisp your favourite foods, delivering fast, even cooking and perfect results with little to no oil, leaving your every craving satisfied.

The Express Air Fry Mini Oven is also extremely efficient, preheating 4 x faster and saving up to 60% more energy than a conventional oven, and with a 12.6L capacity means you can serve up home favourites like pizza, chips, or roast chicken in record time with amazing results.

Air Fry Technology:

Uses high intensity hot air to bake, brown and crisp your favourite fried foods with little to no oil.

Large Interior Capacity:

With the cavity volume of 20 litres, you can fit a 12” pizza or a whole chicken.

Convection Technology:

Circulating convection airflow ensures fast, even cooking for perfect results every time.

5 Functions:

Air Fry, Bake, Grill, Toast and Keep Warm. Bake Rack and Mesh Tray are included with three rack positions for optimum flexibility. A 60-minute timer ensures maximum control. Internal removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. Control, time settings and auto shut off 4 x faster preheat 49% more energy efficient.

Key features:

Air fry technology

Versatility – 5 settings/functions

1500w convection technology

49% more energy efficient

The Russell Hobbs range is available from independent electrical retailers nationwide.