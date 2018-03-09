Mother’s Day SORTED! Ladurée have started delivering on Just Eat

Just Eat, Ireland’s leading online marketplace for food ordering and delivery has announced its sweetest signing yet with the addition of Ladurée to the Just Eat service.

The addition of the specialist macarons provider to its platform meets the growing interest from customers who want to have the option of enjoying a sweet treat after a meal or just because they deserve it!

Ladurée will be available for delivery in Dublin 1, 2, 4 and 8 .

The new addition to the Just Eat platform comes just in time for Mother’s Day with Ladurée offering some delicious and bespoke gift options which can now be delivered directly to your door by Just Eat.

Ladurée is one of the world’s best-known premier sellers of macarons and prides itself on luxury bakery and sweet options. The distinctive and romantic packaging along with the luxurious baked treats mean it’s the perfect gift option for either a special occasion, for a special person, or even just to treat yourself.

Speaking about the latest signing, Managing Director of Just Eat, Amanda Roche Kelly said: “We are delighted to announce that the delicious and delicate macrons from Ladurée are now available to order on the Just Eat app.

This is perfect timing for Mother’s Day as Ladurée specialises in beautiful macaron gift boxes. Why not surprise your Mum by having Macarons delivered straight to her door by Just Eat! The unique offering from Ladurée represents our continued diversification, as we endeavour to provide new, exciting and innovative cuisine types on the Just Eat platform.

Delivery locations include:

Christchurch

Irish Town

Grand Canal Dock

Arbour Hill

The Coombe

Stoneybatter

Harold’s Cross

South Circular Road

Ringsend

Smithfield

Rialto

IFSC

North City Centre

Ranelagh

Rathmines

Rathgar

Maryland

Portobello

Warrenmount

Donnybrook

Ballsbridge

Order from Ladurée on Just Eat now: https://www.just-eat.ie/ restaurants-Laduree-Dublin/ menu-21977?test=true