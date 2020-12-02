More exciting news about the Call The Midwife Christmas special

The midwives are coming everyone, deep breaths!

While 2020 has been the year from hell for so many of us, at least we can bask in the joy that we can still sit down in front of the television on Christmas day, and escape reality for 90 minutes, as we pay a visit to Nonnatus House during the Call The Midwife Christmas special.

Now we know exactly how to plan our Christmas day, as it’s been revealed that the Call The Midwife special will air on BBC One, December 25 at 7:40pm.

What does the Christmas episode have in store for us though? Well, it’s December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but in typical Call the Midwife fashion, nothing goes quite to plan.

Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift.

Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane!

While they insisted earlier in the year that we would still get a special Christmas episode, despite the pandemic and Covid-19 restrictions, we had our doubts whether or not they would be able to pull it off. However, we needn’t have worried at all, as the Call The Midwife team put our minds at ease this past August, confirming that filming had resumed.

“Bringing all of these heroes back together to film in safety during a pandemic has been our top priority in these last months. But being able to deliver a brand new Christmas Special and Series 10 to you is the very best reward that we could wish for,” they announced on Instagram.

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive added, “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown.”

“It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic. We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can't wait to share Series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience.”