Molly Smith unveils update on her wedding to fiancé Tom Clare

Molly Smith has unveiled an update on her wedding plans!

Earlier this month, the former Love Island star announced her engagement to her partner, Tom Clare.

The couple initially met on the first series of Love Island: All Stars in early 2024, and later went on to win the show together.

Now, a few weeks after getting engaged, Molly has opened up about her ideas for her special day so far.

In an interview with Closer, the 31-year-old teased that the couple are open to tying the knot abroad.

“Tom and I met in Cape Town – we were on the winter All Stars show. We were thinking about it as a wedding venue to take us back to where it all started,” she explained.

“We definitely want to get married abroad, but we're not sure yet – we need to do a lot more digging,” she detailed, adding that the pair “love the whole vibe” of getting married outside of the UK.

Elsewhere in her interview, Molly went on to share her expectations for her wedding dress.

“If my stylist has anything to do with it, I’ll be wearing five different dresses! 'I’ll have an outfit change for sure,” the reality star joked.

'I've got no idea what style suits me. I need to try them all on and see what looks good,” Molly confessed.

The TV star later shared that her fiancé has already planned out his entire stag do, and that she is hoping to have a “wild” hen party, with her friends bringing “good vibes”.

On September 3, Tom and Molly delighted their fanbase when they announced their engagement. On Instagram, their photos confirmed that Tom chose to surprise Molly with a proposal in Dubai.

The snaps unveiled Tom getting down on one knee to Molly in front of a floral heart display, surrounded by more white roses, candles and rose petals. The images also gave fans a first look at Molly’s pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

“SHE SAID YES!!!” Tom exclaimed in the couple’s joint caption, followed by an engagement ring emoji and white hearts.