Molly Marsh admits why moving in with partner Zach Noble was the ‘best thing’

Molly Marsh has been reflecting on her relationship with Zachariah Noble!

The couple first met last summer, when they both featured on Love Island. They later finished the series in fourth place.

After leaving the villa, Molly and Zach began a long-distance relationship, with Zach continuing to live in London and Molly staying with her family in Doncaster.

Just seven months after leaving the villa, the pair confirmed in March of this year that they had chosen to split. However, their breakup was only temporary, as they began to appear on each other’s social media again in May.

Now, over one year after they first started dating, Molly and Zach have continued to rekindle their romance, and even decided to move in together in August.

In a new interview with OK!, Molly has taken the opportunity to open up about her relationship with Zach, and why their brief split – and decision to move in together – was the “best thing” for them.

Gushing over her beau and their new puppy Scooby, Molly exclaimed: “We’re definitely stronger now. We've even got a dog together now."

The 23-year-old then went on to explain how their experience on Love Island informed their choice to move in together.

“It’s the best thing Zach and I have ever done for our relationship. When you think about it, we fell in love in reverse. When we were on Love Island we lived together, really, then you go your separate ways and get to know each other more. It was completely backwards,” she detailed.

“It’s been easier for us to live together than be apart because that’s what we were used to every day in the beginning. I was in bed with him every night then that changed,” Molly admitted.

The reality star also stated how Zach helped her to navigate negative comments on social media, as she recalled: “If [the comments] didn’t impact me or anything going on, I wouldn’t want to know. Zach shielded me from that."