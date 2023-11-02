Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe reveals Bambi’s role in upcoming wedding

Molly-Mae Hague’s sister Zoe has been opening up about her wedding plans!

The former Love Island star’s older sister got engaged to her partner Danny Rae in April of last year.

As her upcoming wedding is set to take place next summer, Zoe has shared an insight into her big day and revealed the adorable role her niece Bambi will have as she ties the knot.

As Zoe’s fiancé is in the army, he is heading on a six-month tour in December but luckily, the pair have almost everything ready for their big day.

While chatting to OK!, Zoe explained, “The wedding is next July and luckily we've done pretty much everything in advance of Danny going”.

“I just need to sort the guestlist. I'm going to try to keep it to a minimum, not every Tom, Dick and Harry are coming”.

Revealing what role her little sister Molly and her daughter Bambi will have on her wedding day, Zoe said, “Molly will of course be a bridesmaid and Bambi will be a flower girl. She'll be walking by then too, which will be so lovely”.

“And then at night there will be no children. I think it's nice for parents to let their hair down”.

Reflecting on buying her wedding dress, the 27-year-old explained how Molly-Mae and their mum helped her make the final decision on her gown.

“I went dress shopping again. I wasn't 100% sold on any before and you'll be pleased to know a dress has been purchased. I'm so pleased and relieved”.

“It's really hard work and a real pressure. I wasn't feeling 100% excited about the wedding because I couldn't find the dress and it had actually become more of a chore. It's made out to be such an emotional thing but I hadn't put on one dress that made me feel that way yet”.

“Molly and mum helped me find it because I can trust them to be honest, but I'm not the type to cry when I see a dress – I just don't feel that way”.

Explaining just how close she and Molly are, Zoe admitted she ‘moves in’ with her younger sibling when Danny is away with work or Molly’s fiancé Tommy is away from home due to training.

“Whenever Tommy is away in boxing camp and Danny's away with work, I basically move in with Molly”.

“I use her heating and her food! We're both really close, so there's no reason for us not to be together – I only live a mile away from her anyway”.