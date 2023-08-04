Molly-Mae shares wedding plans as she chats locations & timeline

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about when and where she plans to tie the knot to her fiancé Tommy Fury.

The couple, who first met on Love Island in 2019, got engaged on July 23 with a romantic proposal on a cliffside in Ibiza.

Now that Molly can start officially planning her big day as a fiancée, she has shared details of the location and timeline she and Tommy had in mind for their wedding.

In a Q&A video on her YouTube channel, the 24-year-old answered burning questions from fans and revealed that the lovebirds are planning to get married in a church in the UK.

The former reality TV star explained, “One thing I can say is that the wedding will definitely be in the UK. We have had some conversations about the wedding and what we have in mind”.

“But, my sister’s actually getting married next year and Zoe literally said to me, ‘By the way, just so you know, you could literally get married the day before or the day after my wedding, we just wouldn’t care’”.

“I knew that Zoe’s not that type of person- neither am I. We wouldn’t be bothered having our weddings super close together but I definitely want to let her have her moment”.

Hague went on to add, “Potentially, it might be the year after Zoe’s or I love the idea of doing a winter wedding. All I know is that it will be in the UK”.

“It will be in a church as Tommy is religious and that’s the one thing he said like, ‘You can go wherever you want with this wedding, you can do what you want’, but the one thing he would love would be for it to be in a Catholic church and that’s absolutely fine with me”.

“It’s what I kind of always envisioned, like I always wanted a church wedding anyway. It’s what my parents had”.

Molly then admitted that she pictured herself running off with Tommy and getting married privately, but there’s a lot of planning she still needs to figure out first.

“In terms of a big wedding or a small wedding- honestly, I have had visions of just running off and getting married, just Tommy and I”.

“Running off into the sunset and getting married in a little chapel. I don’t know. It is a lot of planning and a lot of money. It’s a lot of everything planning a wedding”.

When announcing their engagement, Molly said, “To my perfect fiancé… forever wouldn’t be long enough to call you mine”.