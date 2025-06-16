Molly-Mae shares Father’s Day tribute to Tommy Fury amid rekindling

Molly-Mae has shared an emotional tribute to Tommy Fury, as they continue to repair their relationship.

In recent months, the former Love Island finalist has revealed that she is slowly rekindling her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Tommy Fury.

Their reunion comes just under a year after Molly-Mae suddenly called off their engagement and five-year relationship in August 2024.

Now, as they continue to work on mending their relationship, Molly-Mae has chosen to share a heartwarming Father’s Day tribute to Tommy in honour of their two-year-old daughter, Bambi.

Last night, the 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories to upload several snaps of Tommy bonding with Bambi. Molly-Mae also chose to include a glimpse into the surprises she organised for Tommy, including a ‘Love You Daddy’ cake and a handmade card from Bambi.

“You are the most patient, calm, kind, and loving daddy ever,” Molly-Mae penned alongside the images.

“Watching the way you love our little girl is one of my favourite things in the world… it's completely unconditional,” the influencer gushed.

“You were truly made to be a dad. Happy Father's Day,” Molly-Mae added.

In January of this year, Molly-Mae and Tommy confirmed that their split came as a result of Tommy having issues with alcohol, and that they were uncertain if their relationship could continue.

Then, during the final episodes of Molly-Mae’s Prime Video docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, which dropped last month, the reality star announced that she has been focusing on rebuilding with Tommy.

"How we are right now is the reason that I've sort of held on this whole time to us, because I know just how amazing we can be,” Molly-Mae praised in one episode.

"We're really heading to a good place at the minute, and the version of who he is right now is one of the best I've seen,” she detailed, adding that she hopes they can return to “being this consistent, amazing couple that I know we can be."