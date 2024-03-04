Molly-Mae shares candid motherhood insight about daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has been opening up about her motherhood journey.

The former Love Island star welcomed baby Bambi into the world with her fiancé Tommy Fury in January 2023.

Now that Bambi is one year old, Molly has been sharing an insight into her ‘biggest challenge’ of motherhood so far.

While having a catch-up with her 7.9M Instagram followers on her Stories, the 24-year-old answered a Q&A from some of her fans.

One social media followers asked, ‘How are you finding motherhood to a toddler. They keep you very busy and entertained, right’.

Molly-Mae responded by posting a snap of Bambi’s curly hair and admitting, “I wouldn't say she's a proper toddler yet but honestly motherhood now is everything I dreamt it would be”.

“I can see it just getting better and better too. the older she gets the more amazing each day is”.

She continued, “The first 6 months for me was the biggest challenge ever but now I feel very in control and happy”.

“So many people used to say to me ‘It only gets worse, it only gets harder’ etc and it literally used to terrify me because I was really struggling”.

Molly added, “But for me personally it’s just getting more incredible each day”.

The former reality TV star was also asked, ‘Do you think Bambi looks more like you or Tommy? X’.

The mum-of-one replied with a photo of herself sitting in a pram and enjoying an ice-cream as a baby.

Molly explained, “Everyone says Tommy but then we found this pic of me the other day (lol) and I can really see her”.

Molly and Tommy recently celebrated their baby girl turning one year old and Hague penned a heartwarming tribute to her daughter to mark the milestone occasion.

She wrote, “My one year old. Happy first Birthday to my little girl…I love you more every single day. You’re so beyond special Bambi… I’m so proud to call you my daughter”.