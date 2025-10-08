Molly-Mae reveals what to expect from documentary’s second series

Molly-Mae Hague has shared some initial details about the return of her docuseries!

Yesterday (October 7), the former Love Island finalist announced that the second season of her Prime Video documentary series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, will be launching later this month.

Following the surprise update, Molly-Mae has now chosen to reveal a few insights into the making of her show.

Earlier today, the 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories and asked her followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, Molly-Mae confirmed that the first three episodes of season two will be dropping on October 18, followed by another three episodes “in the near future”.

The reality star also confirmed that her two-year-old daughter Bambi, whom she shares with her partner Tommy Fury, will be featured in the new episodes.

“Motherhood is quite a big feature, yes. You guys know I've always shared highs and lows of my motherhood journey and it wasn't going to be any different with this! Bambi has deffo kept the film crew entertained,” Molly-Mae teased.

Describing episode three as “insane”, the mother-of-one noted that filming has been taking place very recently.

“This time round it's a lot more recent! The last part of episode 3 was literally just a couple of weeks ago! However we've been filming for months… quite a lot doesn't make it to the episodes as different story lines unfold as we film,” she explained.

Writing that certain rumours about her life will be “addressed”, including speculation that she has a nanny for Bambi, Molly-Mae was also asked what she finds hardest about filming a docuseries about her life.

“Talking about things I never normally talk about. My aim for the show is for you to see more than what I give on YouTube… as much as I wear my heart on my sleeve on YT I still often just keep it light hearted/ no drama / more day to day life,” she stated.

“I want for everyone to see another layer in the doc and to share the things I normally struggle to share,” Molly-Mae added.

The first three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All will debut on Prime Video on October 18.