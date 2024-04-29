Molly-Mae pens heartfelt birthday tribute to sister Zoe

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a heartwarming tribute for her sister Zoe.

As Zoe turns 28 years old, Molly, who found fame during the fifth season of Love Island, has penned a sweet message on social media for her.

Admitting that her sister is her ‘best support system’, Molly-Mae reflected on how much Zoe helped her once she had her first child.

Molly welcomed her daughter Bambi into the world with her fiancé Tommy Fury in January of last year, and has now revealed how much Zoe helped her navigate life as a new mum.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hague unveiled photos to her 7.9M followers to celebrate her sibling’s birthday.

One sweet snap shows Zoe cuddling with her niece Bambi, while another is of Molly-Mae and Zoe as babies.

The former reality star then wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing sister. I really don’t know what I’d do without you!”.

“The person who helped me figure out motherhood in the first few weeks and took on just as much as me, you really are the best support system I could ask for”, she sweetly added.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Molly also showcased the delicious-looking chocolate cake she made for her sister.

The mum-of-one penned, “Made a choccy cake for someone special’s birthday”.

Zoe is set to tie the knot to her fiancé Danny Rae this summer and previously opened up about what roles her younger sister and niece will be playing on her big day.

During an interview with OK! last year, Zoe revealed, “Molly will of course be a bridesmaid and Bambi will be a flower girl. She'll be walking by then too, which will be so lovely”.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Zoe also discussed how close she and Molly are, admitting she ‘moves in’ with her sister when their partners are away for work.

“Whenever Tommy is away in boxing camp and Danny's away with work, I basically move in with Molly”.

The birthday girl added, “I use her heating and her food! We're both really close, so there's no reason for us not to be together – I only live a mile away from her anyway”.