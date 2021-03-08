We caught up with Molly-Mae to hear about her new season edit with PrettyLittleThing

Our girl crush with Molly-Mae is real and so it’s no surprise that we were not only thrilled to see her new collection with PrettyLittleThing but also to have the chance to speak to her about it too.

She’s back with a bang, launching this new season edit; serving up the perfect fits as you start looking ahead and planning your ‘out of lockdown’ looks.

Introducing your new season wardrobe debut, as nobody does off-duty vibes quite like Molly-Mae. Always delivering on the style quota, save the scrolling with these 14 outfits perfect for keeping you on trend this season.

Her latest picks will have you feelin’ next-level ready to take on 2021, as the puff sleeve trend isn’t going anywhere with faux-leather dresses, oversized and cropped blazers and most importantly the essential sweats. Stay comfy but serve up style with a paired back hue colour pallet in matching ribbed sets and a classic oversized trench, while chocolate slogan sweaters and Cali-vibe cycling shorts will have you nailing Molly-Mae’s signature gram’ style.

The SHEmazing team sat chatted with Molly-Mae to answer these questions:

From your newest edit with PrettyLittleThing, what is your favourite piece/look?

"I love the jeans and the cropped grey blazer; I feel like it’s perfect to dress or up or down as it’s so tailored and can work for day or night."

What was the inspiration for your edit?

"Street style, everyday style and Autumn Winter trends".

How would you describe this collection?

"Very wearable, classy, the perfect mix of casual and tailored pieces".

What would be your favourite casual and dressy look?

"Dressy – the brown dress with leather corset and Perspex heels – casual – black thumb hole dress with puffer jacket and military boots."

She added: "I am so excited to be able to say I am now launching my 5th edit with PrettyLittleThing – I feel so lucky to be able to still be part of the PLT family and I can't wait to see what you all choose as your favourite pieces!"

Shop Molly-Mae’s killer styles available in a range of sizes from 4 – 30 now on www.prettylittlething.com