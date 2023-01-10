SHEmazing!
Molly Mae Hague teases new TV project as her due date looms

Molly Mae is remaining booked and busy!

The former Love Island star is just days away from her due date. Molly Mae is currently expecting her first child with her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury, with whom she found love on the ITV dating show. 

Throughout the latter months of her pregnancy, Molly Mae has been keeping her fans up to date with her preparations to become a mum. Earlier today on her Instagram stories, the 23-year-old influencer opened up a Q&A box and invited her 6.8M followers to ask her anything they were desperate to know.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

During this question session, a fan asked Molly Mae what her plan was for the day. In response, the expectant mum shared exciting news that she has been filming for an upcoming TV project. “Last day filming for something I’ve been involved in over the last few months!”, Molly Mae explained. 

“I’ve basically done zero television work for the last 3 years as it’s not something I wanted to do, but the small involvement I’ve had in this project felt right!”, she added, teasing the project further with an emoji of a family-of-four.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Molly Mae also confirmed whether or not she will have a complete social media break following the birth of her first child. “I haven’t really thought about this,” she replied honestly to her fan’s question. 

“As much as social media is my job… I absolutely love posting,” Molly Mae admitted. “So even though I’m planning to take a break from work when she arrives, I think I’ll still be sharing my life when I want to.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Lastly, the Pretty Little Thing influencer detailed that she has had her daughter’s name chosen for years. “Luckily Tommy loved it too,” Molly Mae teased, adding, “even if he hadn’t I would’ve had to talk him round because like I say, there was only ever one name she was having”.

Molly Mae and Tommy surprised fans worldwide when they revealed their pregnancy in September of last year. The couple had managed to keep their big news a secret for almost six months, but have since been letting fans in on numerous details ahead of the birth of their baby girl.

We’re so excited for them!

