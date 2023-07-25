Molly-Mae Hague shares details about how Tommy Fury proposed

Molly-Mae Hague has finally told the story of her proposal!

On Sunday night, Love Island fans were delighted when the former star announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend, boxer Tommy Fury.

Now, two days after sharing the exciting news, the 24-year-old has broken her silence and revealed the story behind Tommy’s proposal.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, Molly-Mae shared a series of black-and-white photos from the moments before Tommy’s proposal, as she told the story of how he surprised her.

“Just before we were leaving for a ‘brand event’ we’d both been invited to… fake invites, fake emails, notes in the hotel room from the brand, everyone playing along so unbelievably well… I’ve never known a surprise to be pulled off like this,” she admitted. “I was COMPLETELY and utterly fooled.”

Molly-Mae continued: “It was only when we pulled up to the ‘event’ and Tommy jumped out of the car and ran off and I was handed a letter that I realised all was not what it seemed.”

Molly-Mae then went on to post an adorable candid of herself and her six-month-old daughter Bambi, as she got ready for the evening.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

“Getting ready with my perfect girl who we said goodbye to for the evening… little did I know she was on her way to meet us there,” the mum-of-one exclaimed.

Molly-Mae continued by re-sharing the video montage of Tommy’s proposal to her, on a clifftop in Ibiza surrounded by roses.

“I walked down a very steep hill to find these two waiting for me… AND [singer RuthAnne] singing my favourite song,” she penned.

“He couldn’t have made the moment any more perfect. Flying my glam team over, my videographers, my favourite singer, I just can’t get over it,” she added.

Molly-Mae concluded her proposal retelling with a cute snap of Tommy feeding daughter Bambi.

“In our little engagement bubble with our girl. I can’t wait for forever with you,” she wrote lovingly.

Congratulations to Molly-Mae and Tommy!