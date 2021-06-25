Molly-Mae Hague prepares for surgery after Endometriosis diagnosis

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has shared an emotional health update, as she’s finally been diagnosed with endometriosis.

Molly-Mae has previously been quite open and honest about her severe period cramps, which result in unbearable pain to the point where she’s had to miss work as she couldn’t even stand up.

Opening up during a segment of her recent vlog which she uploaded to her YouTube channel, Molly-Mae explains how some of her followers have been suggesting that she might have endometriosis.

For those who don’t know, endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus. It’s also notoriously difficult to get diagnosed.

If left untreated, endometriosis can result in a range of symptoms, including dysmenorrhoea (pain during menstruation), pelvic pain, infertility or subfertility (a reduced ability to become pregnant).

Taking their advice on board, the 22-year-old influencer went to see a few doctors, describing her period pain, insisting that she might have this condition. However, as is quite common when women try to get their endometriosis diagnosed, Molly doctor’s dismissed her symptoms.

“I went to the doctors a couple of times about endometriosis, saying ‘I really do think I have endometriosis’,” Molly explained, adding, “I have every sign and symptom for it. My period pains are to the point where I literally can’t stand up. I’m in unbearable pain. I have to take time off work. It’s just ridiculous — I have lots of other symptoms as well and I just feel this is it.”

“Every single doctor said to me, ‘No, no, no, you definitely don’t have endometriosis’,” Molly recalled.

It wasn’t until the reality star went to a private specialist when she was finally given the diagnosis she desperately needed.

“Straight away they said, ’You absolutely do have endometriosis, it’s clear as day,’” Molly explained, adding, "I guess that's kind of a good thing because now I know what it is."

The Love Islander then went on to reveal that she’s now going to be getting key-hole surgery to try and cure her condition.

However, she noted that there is no permanent cure as there is a 40% chance that the endometriosis will return after the procedure.