Molly-Mae Hague opens up on her fears about fiancé Tommy’s boxing

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about the fears she has surrounding her fiancé Tommy Fury’s boxing career.

Ever since the couple became runners-up during the 2019 season of Love Island, Tommy has continued to build on his boxing career with his partner Molly-Mae by his side.

Now, in the Netflix documentary At Home With The Furys, which also features Tommy’s brother Tyson and his wife Paris, Molly-Mae has chosen to get candid about her anxieties when Tommy has a match.

In the eighth episode of the docuseries, the 24-year-old boxer praised his now-fiancée for her support.

“She’s a huge part of my success, because I believe that if you’ve got the right woman at the side of you, you can do a lot of things and go wherever you want to go,” he gushed.

In a confessional to camera, Molly-Mae then admitted that she struggles in the weeks leading up to Tommy’s fights.

“There’s never any stage of camp that’s enjoyable. At the start, you’ve got eight weeks left, so it’s a long road. Then, towards the end, the fight is looming, so there’s never really any point of the fight process that’s enjoyable for me,” the 24-year-old confessed.

The mum-of-one, who was pregnant with baby daughter Bambi at the time of filming, then went on to share how Tommy was missing milestones.

“This one is obviously a bit harder because I am pregnant, and we’ve got a little baby growing and there’s going to be things that he is gonna miss,” she detailed.

In a later episode, Molly-Mae spoke ahead of Tommy’s big fight about how she struggles to watch him.

“The feeling when your partner is in the ring is indescribable. I’m absolutely terrified and worried for him. I really struggle with it. I take my hat off to women just like Paris, that can sit there and be composed and watch their partner in the ring. But for me, I literally look at the ground. I just can’t watch,” she explained.

At Home With The Furys is available to stream on Netflix.