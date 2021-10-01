Molly-Mae Hague opens up about next week’s endometriosis surgery

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is to undergo another surgery next week following her recent lump removal operations. This time though, the influencer is being treated for her endometriosis.

For those who don’t know, endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. It can cause extreme pain in your lower abdomen or back, which usually gets worse during your period.

Molly-Mae has been refreshingly open and honest and her struggles with endometriosis, which is said to affect 10% of women worldwide. The 22-year-old fashion influencer is now gearing up for her key-hole surgery next week, to try and correct the condition.

This procedure comes just days after Molly-Mae underwent her first surgery to remove a lump on her breast and a lump on her finger.

Opening up about her health developments in a recent vlog, Molly-Mae said, “They’ve sent both lumps off for testing and I’m 100% sure they’re going to be fine because I’d already had a biopsy on the one on my boob and they said it was fine and the one on my finger, I’m hopeful it’s gonna be fine.”

Continuing, she said, “I have another operation next week which I am going to be documenting. That’s my endometriosis surgery which I’ve been having so many questions about.”

“I didn’t vlog [my lump operations] because it was a lot to take in. I literally conquered my two biggest fears in one day. When I tell you I had to have that cannula thing shoved in my hand, that is my biggest fear.”

“The only thing that got me through is that young children who have horrible illnesses have to go through things like this all the time.”

“I just thought, ‘You can do this Molly. If young, little kids can go through with this, then so can you, get a grip.’”

For more information about endometriosis, signs and symptoms, check out endometriosis.ie