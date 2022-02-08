Molly-Mae Hague opens up about breast cancer scare & lump removal

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has opened up to her 6.2M Instagram followers all about her scary breast cancer scare, and how she got a “golf ball” sized lump removed.

During an Instagram Q&A on Monday evening, the 21-year-old influencer responded to a question which asked Molly about her experience when she found a lump on her breast.

Recalling the first moment she noticed her lump, Molly said she was lying down with boyfriend Tommy Fury, when she felt a lump the size of a golf ball.

“Honestly when you find a lump, you sort of think ‘How have I not felt this before? It must have just come around so quickly. Like, how have I not noticed?’ Mine felt like a literal golf ball, like, it felt huge!” she added

Molly goes on to explain that after going to see her doctor, she was diagnosed with fibroadenoma, which means it’s “benign and not serious,” Molly assured, adding that she was advised to not remove it and just leave it alone.

However, the YouTuber decided to trust her gut and get the lump removed anyway for her own peace of mind.

“I think, as a woman, to have to sort of just live with a big lump in your boob… to me it just did not feel right at all, it didn't sit well with me."

Continuing, she said, “I think when you know something's not right with your body, you just know. And I didn't want to just sit and wait for years to come for the lump to potentially turn into something sinister.”

Going on to talk about the procedure, Molly said that she was put to sleep so that the lump could be taken out “as a whole,” emphasising that the pain was minimal.

For more information about the signs or symptoms of breast cancer along with an easy guide on how to perform a self breast check at home, click here or visit HSE.ie.