Molly-Mae Hague finally unveils launch date for secret project

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed when fans can expect to find out about her new career project!

For several months, the former Love Island finalist has been teasing a ‘secret project’ on her social media platforms.

Last week, Molly-Mae hinted that fans will be able to see its reveal this Sunday (September 8). Ahead of the exciting day, she has now also confirmed what time fans can expect the news to drop!

Last night, the 25-year-old uploaded a new YouTube video, during which she spilled the all-important details.

“The funniest part about it is that on Sunday, I’m acting like everything is happening, but it is literally just a reveal, so it’s not even going to be that much – that’s happening further towards the end of the month, that things actually go live,” she hinted, before sharing the reveal date and time.

“The reveal of what is going on will be on Sunday, I believe it is going to be at 5pm, so set your alarms! It might be 6pm – 5pm, 6pm, TBC,” she teased.

At the end of her video, Molly-Mae went on to add how much the project means to her.

“I probably won’t see you now before Sunday, so I hope you enjoy the announcement. Nearly three years of blood, sweat and tears has gone into this project, and I’m just so, so, excited and so ready for it to not be a secret anymore, and for you guys to enjoy it and love it as much as I do, hopefully,” she stated.

News of Molly’s latest project comes less than a month after she announced the end of her relationship with her fiancé Tommy Fury.

The couple, who first met on Love Island in 2019, got engaged last July and also welcomed their daughter Bambi in January 2023.

In a statement to Instagram on August 14, she wrote: “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”