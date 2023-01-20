Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence amid rumours she has given birth

Molly-Mae has finally broken her silence!

The former Love Island runner-up is currently days away from welcoming her first child with her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.

After a few cryptic posts and periods of silence on social media, fans of the Pretty Little Thing influencer had begun to become convinced that she had given birth to her baby girl.

However, after a couple of days of wondering, Molly-Mae has seemingly given her 6.8M Instagram followers an answer!

The 23-year-old took to the social media platform earlier today to share an angelic snap of herself cradling her baby bump, while wearing a personalised dressing robe for her tanning brand, Filter by Molly-Mae.

“I really couldn’t have asked my body to provide a better home for the first 9 months of our little girls life…”, Molly-Mae gushed in the caption of her post.

“so blessed to say my pregnancy has been a complete and utter dream,” she added.

Since sharing the beautiful image, Molly-Mae has received an influx of glowing comments.

“Stunning”, replied cleaning guru Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch.

“so excited for you !”, commented clothing designer Beth Bartram. “Being a mum is the best thing to ever happen”.

“Aww this is beautiful xx”, added model Tia Lineker.

Molly-Mae and Tommy shocked social media and the Love Island community last September, when they revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

Fans were later surprised to learn that Molly-Mae was six months along in her pregnancy when she announced the wonderful news, and she explained that she and Tommy wanted to keep it to themselves for as long as possible.

“I set myself a goal to get to 5 months without people knowing and I really didn’t think I would get that far… but we actually went right past that point!”, the influencer revealed later in September. “It was so special having it as mine and Tommy’s secret.”

Fans are therefore convinced that when their little girl does arrive, Molly-Mae and Tommy may be eager to keep the news to themselves for a few days. Either way, we hope baby girl arrives safe and sound!