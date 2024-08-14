Molly-Mae Hague announces end of relationship with fiancé Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has announced the end of her relationship with boxer Tommy Fury.

The couple, who were also engaged to be married, first met on ITV’s hit dating show Love Island in 2019.

After finishing the series as runners-up, they later went on to welcome their daughter Bambi in January of last year.

In a statement released to her Instagram stories earlier today, Molly-Mae confirmed that she is no longer with Tommy, but refrained from detailing the cause of their split.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way," Molly-Mae began.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority," the 25-year-old continued.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right," she concluded.

Shortly after Molly-Mae released her statement, Tommy went on to share his own message to his followers on his Instagram account.

“I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority,” he penned.

“Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time,” the 25-year-old added.

Molly-Mae and Tommy first met on Love Island during the summer of 2019. In September 2022, fans of the pair were thrilled when they announced that they would be welcoming their first child together.

Then, in January of last year, the couple became parents for the first time with the birth of their daughter, Bambi.

Exactly six months after their little girl’s arrival, Molly-Mae and Tommy got engaged after the sports star surprised her with a romantic clifftop proposal in Ibiza.

Just last month, Molly-Mae acknowledged the first anniversary of her engagement by writing: “One year ago today I was tricked into going on a fake brand trip on which the love of my life would ask me to marry him.”