Molly-Mae fans exclaim over trailer for final episodes of her docuseries

We finally have a first look at the return of Molly-Mae’s docuseries!

In January, the former Love Island finalist released the first three episodes of her Prime Video docuseries, titled Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

The series was initially commissioned to give a behind-the-scenes insight into Molly-Mae’s wedding to her then-fiancé, Tommy Fury. Following their split last August, the series went ahead and documented the truth behind their breakup, as well as their new co-parenting relationship with their daughter, Bambi.

Now, ahead of the release of the second batch of episodes next week, Prime Video have finally released a new trailer!

Last night, the producers of Molly-Mae: Behind It All took to social media to release the highly-anticipated trailer.

The teaser gives fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from the next episodes, including Bambi’s second birthday, Molly-Mae’s terrifying fall off her horse, and the truth behind the kiss she appeared to share with Tommy on New Year’s Eve.

In the trailer, Molly-Mae can be heard saying: “Things are looking like they’re heading in a good direction, but by tomorrow, could it all be destroyed again? 100 percent.”

Viewers are also given a glimpse into the rumoured rekindling between Molly-Mae and Tommy, as the boxer gushes to her on a FaceTime call: “I want to see that face for eternity.”

Following the trailer’s release, many fans of Molly-Mae have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“YESSSSSSS I'VE BEEN WAITING,” one follower exclaimed.

“I’ve not even watched it yet and we need part 3,” another commented.

“Just cleared my schedule CAN NOT WAIT!” a third fan replied.

Although it has yet to be confirmed if the docuseries has been renewed for a second season, Molly-Mae has teased that it could return.

Last month, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to announce that production on Molly-Mae: Behind It All had wrapped for “season 1”, hinting that this is just the beginning for the docuseries.

The final three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All will premiere on Prime Video on May 9.