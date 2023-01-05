Molly Mae details due date & latest pregnancy cravings

Love Island star Molly Mae Hague had opened up to her fans about her third trimester as her due date nears.

The 23-year-old is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury and has shared details about her third trimester of pregnancy- like her due date, pregnancy cravings and embracing her stretch marks.

Speaking in her latest YouTube video, Molly explains, “I know I've not been, like, specific with dates, and due dates, and everything but I'm not obviously at the very end of my third trimester. I have done most of it”.

“I literally only have a couple of weeks left now until I’m going to be giving birth. It's crazy”.

She continued, “I'm still not going to be specific about dates and due dates like I've been asked, that's literally my most asked question”.

“I probably should’ve just shared it from the start because it’s not a big deal and I don't know why I’ve hid it this whole time but I don’t know, I just wanted to keep at least one thing to myself”.

Molly then went on to share her latest pregnancy cravings, saying that ice was her favourite snack at the moment, as well as sweet things.

“I will just sit there and eat ice cubes while Tommy and I are watching a film, whilst I’m just sat on the sofa doing nothing. I’ll just constantly be eating ice”.

Hague moved onto the topic of stretch marks, saying that she wasn’t expecting to get as many as she did. “I stupidly kind of thought I wasn’t going to get stretch marks".

"I don’t know why. I’ve always been blessed with quite good skin on my body apart from I do suffer with a bit of eczema.

“I had gotten a serious amount of stretch marks, mainly on my boobs… Stretch marks have been a whole journey for me during my pregnancy”.

The reality TV star then told her followers not to worry about stretch marks because it’s a normal thing for your body to get when it changes.

She also revealed that she has used a vast collection of stretch mark creams and oils but none of them have prevented her from getting her ‘tiger stripes’.