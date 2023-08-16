Molly-Mae and Tommy open up about family life in new documentary

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are back on our TV screens!

Docuseries At Home With The Furys has launched today on Netflix, centering around boxing champion Tyson Fury and his family.

Tyson’s younger brother Tommy also features in the documentary, as it shows him and his now-fiancée Molly-Mae preparing to welcome their first child.

In the first episode of the series, the couple chose to give fans a glimpse into their future family plans, as well as their thoughts on becoming parents to daughter Bambi.

In one scene, the former Love Island runners-up discussed how many kids they want in their future.

“I think maximum me and you would be able to handle would probably be, potentially three,” Molly-Mae stated, adding: "I know you wanna have ten, but my dream was always to have two. We're going to have to try and meet in the middle. I think three is something I can consider."

In a teasing response, Tommy replied: "If we go on a rollercoaster it's me, you, it's the two children, then one sat by their self."

In a camera confessional, Molly-Mae then went on to open up about her place in the Fury clan.

“In the Fury family, I am the only non-Traveller ‘wife’ at the minute, so to speak. But I’ve never felt out of place,” the 24-year-old explained.

“They’ve been so amazing, so lovely to me, and literally made me feel like a part of the family straight away,” she added, as sister-in-law Paris Fury later remarked that the couple have a “genuine, good relationship.”

After announcing their pregnancy, Molly-Mae and Tommy revealed to Tyson and Paris how they came to terms with the news.

“I come in from the gym, she had a parcel, I thought it was a designer T-shirt or something wrapped up. I thought, ‘That’s nice,’” Tommy recalled.

“Sat down, and I was opening it up and it was a little baby grow, and I thought, ‘No,’” the 24-year-old gasped.

“I looked at her and I said, ‘No!”, and it was, and then that was it from there,” Tommy gushed.

At Home With The Furys is available now on Netflix.