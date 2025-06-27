Molly-Mae admits why she is feeling ‘so anxious’ as a mother

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted that she has been struggling with motherhood.

The former Love Island finalist is a parent to her two-year-old daughter Bambi, whom she shares with boxer Tommy Fury.

Now, in a new update, Molly-Mae has revealed why she has felt “so anxious” as a mum recently.

Earlier today, the 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories for a Q&A. During the discussion, one follower asked her how she has been “finding motherhood” so far, to which she replied that her “confidence has been all over the place with Bambi recently.”

“I find how I feel about 'motherhood' a really complex subject – also because it changes so regularly. Some weeks I absolutely adore being a mum and genuinely don't even want to put Bambi to bed because I know I'll miss her so much… other weeks I'm counting down the minutes until bedtime comes,” Molly-Mae confessed.

“I had my first day with her completely alone yesterday for about a week (since Zoe and Danny moved in, we've rarely been alone which has been so lovely)… but I was genuinely so so anxious because I just didn't know how I was going to handle the tantrums and defiance alone. That's kind of scary to admit – I was anxious to take care of my own daughter? It's just the truth,” she admitted.

“Sometimes even when I do my best to be super super calm/ positive/ the best mum I can be – she still isn't happy? Tantrums, tears, frustration… sometimes to the point where I just don't know how to handle it,” Molly-Mae continued.

“Bambi is my world and I love HER more than anything in this whole universe, but being a MUM sometimes I don't love it all the time – especially at the moment whilst we are navigating a lot of huge feelings,” she detailed, adding: “It's so so easy to feel alone in these times and like you're the only mum struggling this much.”

Molly-Mae concluded her response by writing: “I know there's just not a world in which I would have another baby right now… or maybe there is one day. I just don't know.”