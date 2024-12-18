Mollie King fans thrilled as she shares sweet pregnancy insight

Mollie King has been sharing her excitement to become a mum-of-two.

In August, the member of The Saturdays announced that she was expecting her second child with her fiancé Stuart Broad.

The couple are already proud parents to a two-year-old daughter named Annabella and as Mollie's due date nears closer, she has been opening up about how thrilled she is for her first-born to have a new sibling.

On Instagram, King shared a selection of adorable photos of herself holding Annabella in her arms while the 37-year-old displayed her blossoming baby bump.

In the caption of the post, Mollie penned, “Every single day I feel so lucky to be Annabella’s mum, I’m filled with so much hope and excitement for what’s ahead”.

“The thought of her becoming a big sister brings me endless joy, I hope she’ll have a little friend for life”.

Many fans of the radio host took to the comments to compliment the sweet images of Mollie and her little one.

One fan wrote, “Aww Mols! What beautiful photos!! I'm sure she'll be an amazing big sister!!”.

“Such a lovely post & photos”, said a second social media user, while a third fan added, “Gorgeous photo beautiful memories”.

Mollie recently spoke out about preparing to give birth to her second child in an interview with OK!.

She explained, “I’m feeling physically pretty tired at the moment. It’s hard to know if it’s the fact I’m running after a toddler 24/7 or the fact that I’m carrying a little one in my belly, but the combination is certainly keeping me on the move! Sitting down in the evenings comes as a great treat each night”.

“I am a real over-thinker and a real worrier at times so I have bought lots of books to try and help explain to Annabella what’s to come, as well as books that I’m still yet to read about how to cope with two!”.