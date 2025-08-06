Mollie King confirms she had surgery seven months after giving birth

Mollie King has shared a significant update on her health.

The Saturdays star has announced that she has taken several weeks off work, as she recovers from surgery.

Mollie – who shares daughters Annabella (2) and Liliana (7 months) with her fiancé, cricket star Stuart Broad – took to Instagram earlier today to release a brief statement.

“Hi everyone! Long time, no post!” the 38-year-old began in her post.

“I just wanted to say a big thank you to those of you who've sent such lovely messages over the past few weeks while I've been off Radio 1. It really does mean a lot,” Mollie praised, before going on to detail the reason for her absence.

“I had to take some time off in July for an operation but everything went well and I'm doing much better now. I'll be back on air in September and can't wait to be back with you!” she exclaimed, choosing not to disclose the specifics of her surgery.

“It feels like forever since I've been in the R1 studio… I'm even missing getting thrashed in Matt vs Mollie, so that's really saying something! На!” she teased, referring to her co-host Matt Edmonson.

“In the meantime, here are a few photos from earlier in the summer!” Mollie concluded, before showcasing several photos of her in the BBC Radio 1 studio, getting her hair done, and spending time with her little ones.

Following her long-awaited update, many fans of the All Fired Up singer have since been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“I was only thinking yesterday I hadn’t heard you on the radio for ages! Glad you’re ok,” one follower replied.

“Take care Molly, and look forward to your return!” another responded.

“We miss you! Get well soon lovely!” a third fan commented.

Mollie’s operation comes seven months after the birth of her second child, Liliana.

On January 5, the proud mum announced her daughter’s arrival on Instagram by writing: “Welcome to the world beautiful baby Liliana. We are bursting with happiness! You are the most perfect Christmas gift our little family could have ever wished for.”