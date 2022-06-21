Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland shares stunning engagement photoshoot snaps

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, known for her role as Hayley Dunphy, has shared the most breathtaking snaps from her engagement photoshoot.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share some photos from her engagement photoshoot with her 9.4m followers. Sarah looked fabulous in two different white dresses while her fiancé Wells Adams looked dapper in a black tux and a neutral-coloured suit.

The black and white pictures turned out very stylish and chic as the couple posed with a classic Porsche car.

Sarah captioned one of the posts, “Bond. Bridal Bond #diamondsareforever”, while her fiancé also shared a shot from the day with the caption, “Cologne Ad or Engagement Shoot? You decide”.

Many celebrity friends of the couple rushed to the comments to tell the pair how amazing their engagement shoot looked.

The Bold Type actress Katie Stevens wrote, “these are EPIC”, while model Natalie Joy penned, “ICONIC r u kidding me right now”.

“Cutiessss added High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

Wells added his own funny comment under Sarah’s post saying, “I’m proof positive that anyone can look cool in an old Porsche”.

Sarah celebrated her bridal shower last week with a host of famous faces including Vanessa Hudgens and A Merry Christmas Match actress Ashley Newbrough.

The actress looked stunning in a white lacy dress, white heels with bows on the back and a handbag that read ‘Mrs Adams’.

Hyland and The Bachelorette’s Wells got engaged in July 2019 after meeting online and dating for two years. The couple had planned to tie the knot in August 2020 but had to push back their wedding due to Covid-19 regulations.