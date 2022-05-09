Model Shanina Shaik excitedly announces she’s expecting her first child

Australian model Shanina Shaik has announced that she and boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan are expecting their first child together.

Shaik shared the news with her 2.8M followers on Instagram. With snaps of her cradling her growing bump, Shanina wrote, “To the new love of my life, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend”.

“As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails”.

“I worry a lot, especially about your well being and development. It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you”.

The 31-year-old continued, “I was raised by an amazing woman who taught me so much about Motherhood. She has set the bar high and I don’t want to disappoint you”.

“I want to raise you as she raised me; to be kind, caring, thoughtful and to be the best version of yourself. I want to guide you to dream big and work hard, to live your life with passion and to reach your goals, no matter what they are”.

“I want you to know that no matter what life throws at you, you can count on me to be there for you”.

“You will be supported and loved through every moment in your life, just as I have been”.

The model closed the caption by saying, “Sharing you with the world today is the most precious gift I could possibly receive on Mother’s Day. Mummy and Daddy cant wait to meet you! Love always, Your Mum”.

Celeb friends of Shanina rushed to the comments to share congratulatory messages with the mum-to-be. Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Such a blessing. So so happy for you Shanina!”.

Celebs Go Dating star Vas J Morgan said, “Omg my angel! You’re going to be the perfect mother! Happy Mother’s Day”.

Victoria’s Secret model Lauren Layne Merck added, “Congratulations beautiful! So so happy for you guys!”.

Shanina told People that she and boyfriend Matthew, who works in the music industry, are expecting a “fall baby” and that she is in her second trimester.