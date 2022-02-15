Model Naomi Campbell gives first glimpse of her darling daughter

51-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell has shared the very first glimpse of her darling daughter in a cover photo shoot with Vogue Magazine.

Naomi shocked everyone in May 2021, when she announced the very exciting news that she’s become a mother for the first time. Now, nine months later, Naomi is introducing her baby girl to the world, and opening up about what it’s been like to become a mother.

“She wasn't adopted – she's my [biological] child,” Naomi stated, referring to the speculation which surrounded her daughter’s birth.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she continued. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done.”

Naomi goes on to say that she “always knew that one day I would be a mother,” adding, “it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that.”

Keeping her family life a little bit private for now, Naomi plans to reveal all, including her daughter’s name and her birth story, in an intimate book, all about how Naomi became a mother.

What she did reveal though, is that her little one now has six teeth and is almost talking!

Taking to Instagram last May, Naomi shared the surprising, yet wonderful news that she’s welcomed the birth of a beautiful baby girl, in a since deleted post.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” the new-mum wrote in the caption alongside a sweet photo of her daughter’s little legs. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”