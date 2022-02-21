Model Chrissy Teigen opens up about starting another round of IVF

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has opened up on social media about starting another round of IVF, begging her followers to stop speculating whether or not she’s pregnant.

Chrissy and her musician husband John Legend are already proud parents to five-year-old Luna and three-year-old Miles, both of whom were conceived via IVF.

In 2020 Chrissy became pregnant naturally with the couple’s third child, who sadly died when Chrissy was just 20-weeks pregnant, suffering from partial placenta abruption and blood loss.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Chrissy shared a snap of her IVF injections, hinting that she and John are on another IVF journey. She then went on to confirm this exciting news in an Instagram post, shared to her grid on Sunday.

“hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she candidly explained.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist,” the Cravings author continued, adding, “but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Going on to warn her followers, Chrissy said, “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn.”

Chrissy's honest post was met with a wave of comments from friends and fans alike, praising the 36-year-old mum for being so open.

“We don't deserve this candor, but just know how much it is appreciated,” Who What Wear founder Hillary Kerr sweetly commented.

“I don't care if a person's stomach is out as far as their arm, you never ask a woman if she pregnant,” one follower chimed in.

“On behalf of so many women, thank you,” another gratefully wrote.