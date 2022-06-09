Model Ashley Graham shares real & empowering postpartum video

We can always count on model Ashley Graham to keep it real and relatable, which is definitely the case again in her most recent selfie about postpartum body-positivity.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the mum-of-three, who welcomed the birth of her twin boys just five months ago, shared an empowering video of herself at a photoshoot, wearing a white bra and short set.

“Posting this video for all the mamas who haven’t and may never ‘bounce back’ and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form,” she inspiringly wrote in the caption.

Continuing, she wrote, “this is my strong, five-month-postpartum-been-pregnant-for-two-years body. as it is. in hopes to further normalize ALL bodies in every and any stage of life.”

Of course it wasn’t long before friends and followers alike rushed to the comment section to thank 34-year-old Ashley for her powerful words.

“I love this so much. Women’s bodies don’t need to ‘bounce back’; we’re people, not trampolines!” one follower wrote.

“Yaaaasssss [praise hands emojis] each and every one of us in every stage is a Work. Of. Art,” another sweetly commented.

“Thank you! Honestly tired of seeing models posting their stomach weeks after birth, and it’s unbelievably tiny,” a third follower chimed in, adding, “Usually comes with some comment about accepting their new body as if it’s different from before. Everyone’s different but sometimes seeing too much of that feels toxic. You are a gorgeous mama!”

On January 7 this year Ashley and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed the birth of their twin boys, Malachi and Roman, as well as already being parents to their two-year-old son, Isaac. However, the American model has since revealed that her home birth was far from easy, as she experienced severe complications and “lost litres of blood”.

“Even though they didn’t want to go into the details at that moment, I looked around the room, saw blood literally everywhere, and let out this deep, visceral cry—an emotional release from the chaos I had just experienced,” Ashley explained in a personal essay published by Glamour.