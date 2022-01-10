Missing your Bridgerton fix? Check out these 9 historical romances to tide you over til March 25th!

When we heard that the new Bridgerton season was coming ou March 25th, at first we were really excited – and then totally impatient. It's basically three whole months away and all we really want is to find out more about Lady Whisteldown, catch up on all the scandal and more importantly, figure out what's going down with Anthony Bridgerton and his new bae!

If you, like us, can't wait for the new season to get your fix of historical and aesthetic drama, then have a browse through our list of deliciously juicy historical dramas and romances that can itch that Bridgerton scratch for you – until our world wide watch party on March 25th that is!

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Lizzie Bennet makes her way on to our screens in the most beautiful of adaptations featuring the ever-stunning Kiera Knightley as the iconic, feisty heroine in this flick. If Bridgerton fans love a spirited protagonist like Daphne and the threat of ruination by scandal, then this movie is perfect for them, as Lizzie and her sisters navigate the marriage market to make the best match one man at a time in this beautiful and dreamy adaptation.

Atonement (2007)

Another movie based on a book, and another one featuring Kiera Knightley, Ian McEwan’s gripping, heartbreaking novel comes to life when a tale of lust, impropriety and missed chances is told through the eyes of a young Saoirse Ronan. Full of romance, steaminess and heartbreak, it will definitely be a hit with Bridgerton fans!

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Missing the longing glances and incredible fashion that comes hand in hand with Bridgerton’s cast of characters? Fear not, because the Great Gatsby’s costume team pulled out all the stops with this incredible 2013 film, where we get treated to all the glitz and glamour of the 1920’s. Plus, Jay and Daisy’s star-crossed lovers storyline will tide you over until we can learn more about Anthony Bridgerton and his new bae!

Effie Gray (2014)

Dakota Fanning and Emma Thompson star in this film about a Victorian woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage…until she meets a romantic artist that could offer her a way out. Love and longing are played out gorgeously in this film and definitely will satisfy your period romance cravings!

Little Women (2019)

Not quite the glamorous fashion and aesthetic that the other historical romances and dramas offer, but this gorgeous cosy film has its beautiful moments, like with Meg’s coming out party and Amy’s transformation at the end of the movie. But what will really give you Bridger to vibes is the closeness of the sisters like the Bridgerton siblings and the young girls striving to live more independently in a society that just wants them to settle down and get married. We love a feisty female protagonist!

Marie Antoinette (2006)

One of our favourite Avant Garde films that really indulges in an over the top and glamorous aesthetic, we adore Kirsten Dunst as the last queen of the French kingdom. The perfect film for anyone who adores fashion, Sofia Coppola’s films always create an incredible world to lose yourself in for a few hours.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Scandal, sex and sisterly rivalry? The Other Boleyn Girl is all about power – and lack of it. Two sisters locked in a battle for King Henry VIII’s heart – and bed – take on the gossip and scandal of court life in this haunting and dark historical drama. Definitely a little darker than Bridgerton’s storylines, but totally worth it for the high levels of drama that come with sibling rivalry!

The Duchess (2008)

A slightly more hardcore watch, and again, featuring Kiera Knightley (should I just make this a Kiera Knightley fan club film list?) Bridgerton’s fans of the incredible costumes and party scenes will enjoy the elegant and outrageous fashions and the film’s glamorous aesthetic. A tough watch at times (be warned, there’s an intense rape scene), it’s nonetheless a heartbreaking and romantic film based on a true story.

The Young Victoria (2009)

Want a love story that you’ll ship even harder than Daphne and the Duke? Then pop this movie on for your next movie night in and fall in love with the young prince Albert and Queen Victoria as they navigate their early days of courtship and ruling Great Britain. Watch as Victoria asserts herself, both in her marriage and on the throne and stan a powerful female with us as she becomes the majestic monarch she was born to be!