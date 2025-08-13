Miranda Hart gets candid about her health struggles with Lyme disease

Miranda Hart has shared a new insight into her health battles.

In October of last year, the sitcom star revealed that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The condition can cause severe health concerns, including heart problems and pain and swelling in joints.

Now, Miranda has chosen to share a brief update with her fanbase about her ongoing health worries.

Last night, the 52-year-old took to Instagram to post a video message to her followers.

“Hello to you. Well I have news…” she began, before humming the theme tune to Strictly Come Dancing, hinting that she could be joining this year’s series.

“No, I'm joking, that was a joke.. or was that a double bluff, no really it was a joke, I shouldn't have said that…The menopausal mounds of this body is not ready for any sort of dancefloor let alone one on national television – no one is ready for that,” she teased.

Miranda then went on to reflect on her return to the spotlight last year, following the release of her new memoir, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest with You.

“This time last year I was rather anxiously telling people I had written a book about suffering from Lyme disease and other delightful associated conditions,” she explained.

“I was keeping it a secret that I had just got married as it was a story in said book. I am still completely every day amazed and blown away that people have been blown away by the book,” she gushed further, referring to her secret wedding last year.

Miranda then went on to note that, despite being a huge Strictly fan, her struggles with chronic illness are preventing her from competing in the hit BBC series.

“That's another reason I couldn't do Strictly as the whole Lyme disease and chronic illness, if you are a fellow sufferer then you will know that it really is living one day at time,” she detailed.

“It would be too soon, the dancing every day for three months. I'll do it when I'm 60, I've decided,” Miranda concluded.

Many fans have since been sending their support, with one commenting: “Thanks for all your humour and positivity. And for shining a light on chronic illness.”

“I think you are amazing,” another agreed.