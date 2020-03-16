Minister for Health urges public to ignore WhatsApp rumours

Health Minister Simon Harris is urging the public to ignore rumours on WhatsApp. Numerous rumours were spread across the weekend about Covid-19 that many instantly believed, despite the fact that health officials had not commented on them.

Everyone’s phones were lit up with rumours about Ireland entering a “red zone” and the danger of taking anti-inflammatories, but Simon Harris has stressed they’re untrue.

He took to Twitter to dispel the rumours: "You don’t need to get your advice & information from WhatsApp."

“Get it from Tony! Tony is our Chief Medical Officer. He is leading an incredible team working so hard to keep you safe. We will all get our advice from him as our @CMOIreland – not from rumour and gossip #ListentoTony.”

Take heed of our new message. Protect yourself, your family and anyone who is vulnerable. Think about others. The best way of protecting us all and our most vulnerable people is for each of us to follow the advice. #covid19 @roinnslainte @HSELive pic.twitter.com/2zxt3uEGM6 — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) March 14, 2020

Dr Tony Holohan added: “Social distancing applies to all age groups, all people in Ireland. We need our younger generation to follow social distancing measures to protect their grandparents, parents or family members who may have underlying health conditions.”

The reality is that contrary to the misinformation and disinformation, the trolls and the anonymous keyboard warriors, there are no plans to put members of the Defence Forces on the streets, says my colleague, Crime Correspondent, Paul Reynolds. — Fergal Bowers (@FergalBowers) March 16, 2020

The public must practice social distancing, practice strong hand hygiene, limit social interactions and self-isolate if they’re displaying symptoms.

If you have a fever and/or cough then you should stay at home regardless of your travel or contact history.