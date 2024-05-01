Minimise pores & balance skin using the Charcoal & Black Seed range by Eminence

Dealing with difficult pores? Get to the root of the problem with the NEW Charcoal & Black Seed Collection from Eminence.ie. Carefully crafted to clear out congestion while helping you control excess oil, these three formulas bring purifying ingredients together to give you clarified, healthy-looking skin.

Why Charcoal?

Charcoal is burnt wood, created by strongly heating wood to remove all oxygen. Oak wood has gone through a heating process that mills it into a fine powder that can be added into formulations of products that will help to decongest blocked pores. The charcoal sticks to sebum like a magnet. Charcoal is carbon rich. It binds to impurities like a magnet meaning it sticks to impurities and takes them away when you wipe the product from your skin.

Charcoal & Black Seed Clay Masque

Reach for this velvety clay masque to absorb excess oil while reducing the appearance of large pores and dark spots. Activated charcoal, illite clay, black seed oil and squalane join forces to balance and hydrate skin in a formula ideal for all skin types, including oily and combination.

Charcoal & Black Seed Clarifying Oil

Treat skin to a silky formula that balances sebum while visibly improving congestion and soothing occasional redness. Made with pore-friendly ingredients that are rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, this non-comedogenic, clarifying formula is suitable for all skin types, including oily and combination.

The charcoal used in both products is activated charcoal derived from oak wood. It’s a superfine porous powder renowned for its detox abilities.

What we love about the Eminence brand is that they do not test on animals and the ingredients are all plant based.

Purchase from www.eminence.ie or call +353 (0) 1 677 7962.