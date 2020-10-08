Mindy Kaling shares more exciting details about ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Mindy Kaling opens up about developing the script for Legally Blonde 3, what it’s been like working with Reese Witherspoon, and what the future holds for our beloved Elle Woods.

As we know, the prospect of a third Legally Blonde film has been in the works for quite some time, with an initial release date for May 8 2020. This date had to be pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however by the sounds of it, it will be worth the wait.

Screenwriter and actress, Mindy Kaling has played an integral role in shows such as The Office (US) and The Mindy Project, both on camera and in the writers room. When it was revealed that she would be penning the script for Legally Blonde 3, we knew it was a perfect match.

Mindy spoke to Good Morning America all about the third Legally Blonde installment, and what it was like taking on such an iconic movie.

“I was nervous because the [original] movie is so iconic. But then I thought, 'It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?'” Mindy wondered.

“And it's been really funny to write. And I'm working on it with my friend Dan [Goor], and I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part.”

Explaining how she was recruited to write Legally Blonde 3 back in 2018, Mindy said, “I'd been working with her on a couple movies and we've been friends for a while. And I have always quoted the movies to her.”

“I was that annoying friend that would be like ‘Bend and snap’ to her. And Reese asked me, ‘You know, I’d really love to revisit this character’”.

And so the rest was history.

With a new release date still to be announced, we can only hope that it’s sometime soon.