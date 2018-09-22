Mindy Kaling gets real about sexism in Hollywood

We legit adore Mindy Kaling.

Not only is she a brilliant actor and a talented writer (her book still makes us LOL) but she is vocal about the dark side of working in Hollywood.

Mindy, who became a mum for the first time nine months ago to the cutest baby ever Katherine, opened up about how she's doing.

When it come sto getting older and being a woman in the movies, things are still slow to change.

“You see all these photos of writers and you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s nobody with grey hair or anyone older than 40.’ And I’m 39, so that’s frightening, especially when you have a baby,” Kaling said.

“But what I’ve been noticing more and more is that there are more working women. And the writers’ room … is one of the most ageist places ever.”

The 39-year-old went on to talk about how she's hoping that being a mum can be woven into working on set.

She said, “I think that’s gonna be the next big push, actually, is making places so you can be a mom, have your kids, bring your kids to work if you need to. That’s what Tracey Wigfield and I are doing on our new show.”

Yasss Mindy.

It's not only ageism that's still hovering around, but sexism is also still rife in the industry.

“I think it’s a tiny bit sexist as well, and people are worried that because you have kids you won’t be able to pay more attention.''

She continues, ''any mother will tell you it makes you so razor-sharp focused on your career because you’re so worried about money.”

However, Mindy has said that she's been lucky working for almost 15 years as “I’m creating my own opportunities” in terms of work.

“My baby comes to work a couple times a week, and I live 15 minutes away from [work], and I create our schedule, so if I need to take her to the doctor I can,” she explains.

“I know that’s not the case for everybody else, and I feel really lucky, but yeah, that’s my life right now,” she says.

Keep up the fab work Mindy, you're doing amazing sweetie.