Millie Mackintosh shares sweet tribute to mark daughter’s birthday

Millie Mackintosh is celebrating!

Today (May 1), the former Made In Chelsea star is marking the fifth birthday of her daughter, Sienna. Millie is also a mum to her three-year-old daughter Aurelia, both of whom she shares with her husband, Hugo Taylor.

In honour of Sienna’s special day, Millie has now been taking the opportunity to reflect on her daughter’s life so far!

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post a video montage of wonderful moments with her eldest, including the day she was born, enjoying family holidays, and bonding with younger sister Aurelia.

In the caption of her video, Millie went on to express her adoration for her little girl.

“Sienna is five — I can’t quite believe it. It feels like such a big milestone, not just for her but for me too. In many ways, I’ve spent the last five years learning how to be a parent, growing alongside her,” she wrote.

“She’s such a mirror to me — we’re so similar in personality, and she’s taught me more about myself than I ever expected. I feel incredibly lucky to be her mummy. She’s confident and sassy — she challenges everything I say, and while that’s not always easy, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the mother-of-two exclaimed.

“I’m forever grateful for her fierce little spirit. Watching her grow into the person she’s becoming is the most incredible thing. Happy Birthday my darling girl,” the reality star added.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Millie’s followers have since been replying with their own birthday wishes to Sienna.

“Happy birthday to Sienna! She really is the image of you,” one fan gushed.

“Happy 5th birthday to your lovely baby girl,” another commented.

“Hope Sienna has the best birthday! They do grow so fast,” a third follower agreed.

Millie and Hugo – who tied the knot in 2018 – became parents for the first time with Sienna’s birth in May 2020. Then, in November 2021, they welcomed their second child, Aurelia, into the world.