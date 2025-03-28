Millie Mackintosh shares surgery update after accident with daughter

Millie Mackintosh has revealed that she recently needed surgery, after an accident with her youngest child.

The former Made In Chelsea star is a mum to two daughters, Sienna (4) and Aurelia (3), with her husband Hugo Taylor.

Now, after taking some time offline, Millie has returned to announce that she has recently had a health setback.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to upload several new photos, most of which feature the aftermath of fracturing her nose.

In the caption of her post, Millie then went on to explain how she sustained the injury.

“Three weeks ago, Aurelia accidentally fractured my nose! She threw her head back while I was holding her and the back of her skull hit me right in the middle of my nose,” she detailed.

“I heard a crack, went to get it checked, and ended up needing surgery at the end of last week to correct the fracture. Has this ever happened to other parents? Seriously a parenting low — but also, you kind of have to laugh,” Millie penned.

The reality star later noted that she has been struggling with parenting.

“Sienna is nearly five and has been having huge meltdowns and violent tantrums. We’ve been setting new boundaries at home and supporting her through the adjustment, and it does seem to be helping,” Millie shared.

“I hadn’t had one in months, but this week I had a panic attack. I felt like I was going to pass out, and for about three hours it kept coming in waves. The difference is, I knew what it was,” she stated, adding: “A year ago, this would have ruined my whole day, maybe even my week. I can see how far I’ve come.”

Millie concluded her post by writing: "Aurelia is in a real tricky phase. Everything’s wrong — clothes are too itchy, the bath is too bubbly, pasta is too wobbly, her smoothie isn’t pink enough… You get the picture.”

Following her candid update, many of Millie’s 1.3M followers have since been commenting their support.

“Wow! Pretty painful & scary for you. Hope it heals well,” one fan replied.

“Love your content and honesty x,” another praised.

“You have got this, amazing mummy,” a third follower added.