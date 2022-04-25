Millie Mackintosh shares adorable snaps from baby Aurelia’s Christening

Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh celebrated her daughter Aurelia’s Christening yesterday and has shared some adorable snaps from the big day.

In a series of photos, from Millie and Aurelia’s outfits, to flower displays and a pretty cake, Millie captioned the post, “Yesterday was such a special day, the sun was shining bright for our little ray of sunshine”.

“St Peter’s in Notting Hill is run by the lovely @theportablepriest, it’s a beautiful church and was the perfect setting for Aurelia’s big moment. We christened Sienna in the Cotswolds but knew we wanted Aurelia’s christening to be in London and it was the perfect contrast”.

She continued, “Thank you to everyone that made the day so special from @elan_cafe for the most gorgeous cake, @earlyhoursltd for working your magic and creating stunning flower arrangements, @richardyiunggallery for the family photos and @goldnottinghill for hosting the most delicious lunch!”.

“Surrounded by our nearest and dearest it was such a lovely day, full of so many magical memories that we’ll all treasure forever”.

Friends of the reality television star rushed to the comments to share lovely messages for the mum-of-two.

Jamie Oliver’s wife, Juliette, wrote “Beautiful”, followed by a heart emoji, with Poppy Jamie adding three red heart emojis.

Millie’s husband, Hugo Taylor penned, “Beautiful day”.

Fans also commented on the post with one saying, “Oh the picture of Aurelia, Sienna and Hugo has made my heart melt! Love the picture of you and the gorgeous cake too”.

A second follower added, “It all looks perfect, such a lovely day. Aurelia is a very happy little girl”.

Aurelia was born in November last year. Meanwhile, her big sister Sienna was born in May, 2020. Millie and Hugo first met while they were co-stars on the hit reality show Made in Chelsea. The pair tied the knot with a gorgeous ceremony in West Sussex in 2018.