Millie Mackintosh shares adorable new photo of daughter Sienna

We have been loving Millie Mackintosh's baby updates since she has welcomed her daughter Sienna Grace into the world.

The new mum has been giving fans a glimpse at her motherhood journey so far and her latest post is super cute.

To kick off her partnership with WaterWipes, Millie has this week shared a never before seen picture of her and newborn baby, Sienna.

In this new picture of Millie and her daughter, Millie features a packet of WaterWipes, the world’s purest baby wipe which is made from 99.9% water and a drop of fruit extract. In a recent interview Millie said: “I’m loving using them as they don’t irritate Sienna’s skin.”

WaterWipes pride themselves to be free of artificial fragrance, soap, silicones and sulphates which provides a safe cleansing for sensitive newborns and premature babies skin.

Alongside the photo, the former Made In Chelsea star wrote, "Oh how things have changed! My usual daily essentials have all been relegated to make way for anything that cleans, soothes and provides a quick outfit change on the go (should an unexpected situation occur). I'm delighted to be a part of the #WaterWipes family and to share all the big, little and messy moments with you."

"I’m never far from my new most trusted item @WaterWipes the worlds purest baby wipe, for my precious, sensitive little bundle."

Millie and her husband Hugo Taylor welcomed their darling girl into the world in May.