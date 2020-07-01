Millie Mackintosh opens up about giving birth during pandemic

Millie Mackintosh welcomed her first child into the world in May and the mum has been giving fans a glimpse into her motherhood journey on Instagram. Millie has shared some beautiful photos of baby Sienna and discussed breastfeeding struggles and the power of connecting with new mums too.

In her most recent post, Millie shared her birth experience. The mum gave birth during the COVID-19 lockdown, but said she was blessed to have an overall positive experience.

"Despite my final trimester landing smack bang in the middle of a global pandemic, I feel very lucky that Sienna’s arrival into the world was a hugely positive experience for me. The usual fears around the birth of my daughter were magnified by not knowing if Hugo could be there to hold my hand, I was terrified about potentially catching the virus and I had no idea what to expect in Hospital with the UK in the throes of this pandemic.

The mum explained she welcomed her daughter via C-section. "Sienna was breach so there was no choice but to have a C-section. I was nervous about the surgery, so I did Hypnobirthing tailored around a Caesarean delivery. I listened to a track by @themindfulbirthgroup every night before bed to mentally prepare myself for what was to come, and I listened to the same track before I went into theatre which immediately got me into a good head space."

She praised the hospital staff who helped her welcome her baby girl, "Sienna’s arrival couldn’t have gone more smoothly thanks to the amazing doctors, nurses and midwives at Chelsea and Westminster hospital. Hugo was by my side, I had classical music playing, and before I knew it my daughter was being placed on my chest for skin to skin cuddles."

Millie admitted, "I found pregnancy to be such a surreal experience, it was only in that moment in theatre that it hit me how real this all was. I was now a mother, Hugo a father and our daughter was safely here, breathing gently on my chest. Because I was lying flat on the operating table I couldn’t quite see Sienna’s face, so I asked Hugo to hold her. That image of him holding her for the first time will stay etched in my memory forever. All ten fingers, all ten toes and curious little eyes blinking back at us."

"Any new mother’s anxieties are valid, especially when the world’s in some form of lock down, but I’ve really looked to the positives and as a result, I’ve treasured the time I’ve had with Sienna, for the three of us to navigate our new life together without interruptions and using it as an opportunity to enjoy every precious moment of this very special new chapter of our lives."