Millie Mackintosh marks sobriety milestone with emotional message

Millie Mackintosh is marking a huge milestone in her journey with sobriety.

The former Made In Chelsea star has confirmed that today marks her first year of being alcohol-free.

To celebrate the incredible achievement, Millie chose to take to social media to open up about her experience.

“Today I celebrate one year of alcohol free life, my first soberversary!” the 34-year-old penned, alongside several snaps of the last 12 months.

Millie went on to reveal that she gave up alcohol to “improve and protect my mental health”.

“It was hard work at first and sometimes it does still feel difficult especially with the social pressure to drink, in our society it almost felt impossible not to, but a big shift happened when I realised I had the power to choose to say no!” she exclaimed.

Millie went on to add: “I realised saying no to things that no longer serve me creates space in my life for things that bring me joy, and that’s been a big part of the past year, rediscovering myself, who I am at 34 and what brings me happiness. I care less about what people think of me and I have a lot less anxiety!”

The mum-of-two concluded her message by noting that she will “avoid alcohol for it for as long as feels right”.

“I’m so proud of myself for making it a whole year, for making a promise to myself and sticking to it, Millie in her 20’s or even a few years ago wouldn’t have had the courage to make it this far and I’m so proud of that growth,” she gushed, adding that she will be “raising a mocktail” in celebration.

Many of Millie’s 1.4M Instagram followers have since taken to her comments section to congratulate her on her milestone.

“You are exactly where you need to be … brilliant Millie,” one fan praised.

“Congratulations Millie! That’s a big achievement,” another added.